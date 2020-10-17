Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in the Bangor-area town of Hermon on Monday.

The former Indiana governor will appear at Dysart’s Service at 11:30 a.m. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

The Penobscot County town of Hermon lies in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, where Republicans have focused their efforts this fall in hopes of winning its one Electoral College vote for President Trump.

The congressional district backed Trump in 2016, and Republican luminaries such as Donald Trump Jr. have visited the region in recent months to help keep it red this November.

The president’s son made a stop at Rolly’s Diner in Auburn in late September, where he posed for close-up selfies without masks and urged conservatives to get out the vote.

Pence is scheduled for another rally in Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

