Storyteller J.T. Turner narrates the classic Halloween thriller “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” to a sold-out audience Saturday at McLaughlin Garden & Homestead in South Paris. “We are so lucky to have him,” said Adrienne Cote while helping seat guests inside the historic barn. COVID-19 restrictions allow for 50 tickets and that is what we sold, said managing director Karla Horecky. Turner’s storytelling was the first event that was able to happen at the farmstead during the 2020 season because of the pandemic, said Horecky. The center typically holds about eight fundraising events each year. Turner, a Boston-based professional actor, said that this was his first live performance since March 5. He gave part of his fee back to the garden to benefit the center, said Horecky. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
All of the fundraisers except “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the McLaughlin Garden & Homestead were canceled during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season begins in May and ends in October. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People arrive at the McLaughlin Garden & Homestead in South Paris on Saturday. Only 50 tickets were allowed to be sold due to COVID-19 restrictions. Every ticket was sold for the “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” performance. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Professional storyteller and actor J.T. Turner is based out of Boston. Saturday was his fifth time performing in the Oxford Hills area. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Storyteller J.T. Turner narrates the classic Halloween thriller “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” to a sold-out audience Saturday at McLaughlin Garden & Homestead in South Paris. “We are so lucky to have him,” said Adrienne Cote while helping seat guests inside the historic barn. COVID-19 restrictions allow for 50 tickets and that is what we sold, said managing director Karla Horecky. Turner’s storytelling was the first performance at the farmstead during the 2020 season because of the pandemic, said Horecky. The center typically holds about eight fundraising events each year. Turner, a Boston-based professional actor said that this was his first live performance since March 5. He gave part of his fee back to the garden to benefit the center, said Horecky. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Storyteller J.T. Turner narrates the classic Halloween thriller “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” to a sold-out audience Saturday at McLaughlin Garden & Homestead in South Paris. “We are so lucky to have him,” said Adrienne Cote while helping seat guests inside the historic barn. COVID-19 restrictions allow for 50 tickets and that is what we sold, said managing director Karla Horecky. Turner’s storytelling was the first performance at the farmstead during the 2020 season because of the pandemic, said Horecky. The center typically holds about eight fundraising events each year. Turner, a Boston-based professional actor said that this was his first live performance since March 5. He gave part of his fee back to the garden to benefit the center, said Horecky. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo