I was glad to see that Scott Cole is running for Oxford County commissioner. As our Bethel town manager for many years, he was smart, courteous, and responsive. I am definitely voting for him, as I am sure he will do fine as a commissioner.
Years ago, following a town-wide property revaluation in Bethel, I had a series of questions and concerns about the higher values being assigned to my property. For whatever reason the contracted agent doing the revaluation was unavailable, but I needed answers that day. Mr. Cole dropped what he was doing and took the time to listen to my questions and hear me out. He then politely answered my questions and explained things, while also providing some new perspective in the process.
More people like Scott ought to run for office. I urge everyone to vote Cole for county commissioner.
Richard Bean, Bethel
