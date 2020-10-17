Rep. Sawin Millett represents the very best of public service, and I’m proud to support his reelection campaign this November.

The state Legislature’s role in 2021 will be critical to our economic comeback in Maine. With budget shortfalls expected due to the pandemic, the Legislature can benefit from Rep. Millett’s decades-long experience with the intricacies of the budget process.

His experience speaks for itself; serving in numerous public service capacities including (but not limited to) selectman, state legislator, and town manager, Maine commissioner of education, Finance, Administrative & Financial Services, and more.

Rep. Millett is knowledgeable, well-respected, and ready to lead Maine’s economic recovery. He puts the needs of his constituents as his number one priority, and is willing to work across party lines to effectively produce results.

I hope others join me in voting to reelect Sawin Millett for Norway, Sweden, Waterford and West Paris.

Ryan Lorrain, Norway