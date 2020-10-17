Saturday, October 17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane, Preliminary Final
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
4 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (taped)
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
BOWLING
6 p.m.
FOX — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, Centreville, Va.
BOXING
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Georgia Tech
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami
ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Navy at East Carolina
ESPNU — Texas State at South Alabama
FOX — Kansas at West Virginia
SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Texas (San Antonio)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Louisville at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Central Florida at Memphis
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Wake Forest
ESPN — Texas A&M at Mississippi State
ESPN2 — Massachusetts at Georgia Southern
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Marshall at Louisiana Tech
7:30 p.m.
ABC — North Carolina at Florida State
8 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
CBS — Georgia at Alabama
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS2 — QIPCO: British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at LG
MLB BASEBALL
4:38 p.m.
FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
8:37 p.m.
TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Nampa, Idaho
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, Preliminary Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City
6 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
CBS — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin
Early Sunday
RUGBY
12 a.m.
NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter vs. Racing 92, Final, Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, England (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals
