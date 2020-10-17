Saturday, October 17

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane, Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

4 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (taped)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

BOWLING

6 p.m.

FOX — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, Centreville, Va.

BOXING

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Georgia Tech

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Navy at East Carolina

ESPNU — Texas State at South Alabama

FOX — Kansas at West Virginia

SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Texas (San Antonio)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Louisville at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Central Florida at Memphis

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Wake Forest

ESPN — Texas A&M at Mississippi State

ESPN2 — Massachusetts at Georgia Southern

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Marshall at Louisiana Tech

7:30 p.m.

ABC — North Carolina at Florida State

8 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

CBS — Georgia at Alabama

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — QIPCO: British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at LG

MLB BASEBALL

4:38 p.m.

FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary)

8:37 p.m.

TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Nampa, Idaho

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

6 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando

SWIMMING

2 p.m.

CBS — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin

Early Sunday

RUGBY

12 a.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter vs. Racing 92, Final, Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, England (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals

filed under: