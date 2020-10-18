I am writing this letter to support Dave Duguay as Oxford County commissioner.

I have known Dave for many years. We have worked together on many occasions, especially through the River Valley Rotary Club. Dave is always stepping up to volunteer on many of the club’s projects, which include making and delivering lobster lunches, helping with Crutches for Africa, road races, blood drives and most recently, picking up and delivering surgical masks to the River Valley area with me. His tireless involvement in the community shows that he is a man of service who truly wants the best for Oxford County.

Dave is transparent and has always been reasonable and practical. When I think of integrity and the importance of keeping ones’ word, I think of Dave Duguay.

I urge others to join me in voting for Dave Duguay in the upcoming election.

Dick Lovejoy, Rumford