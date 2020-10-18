Last month when President Trump voiced his support for herd mentality, I assumed that he had misspoken and actually meant herd immunity. I now realize that he really does advocate for herd mentality, a dangerous situation that leads to herd mortality.
Elaine Makas, Lewiston
