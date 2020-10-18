President Trump has proven again that he is a great leader.

It’s not just about jobs, the economy or migration control that I allude to. It’s about his unselfish act of helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. What other person would place their life at risk to lead by example, that is, by not wearing a mask? And as a result, our courageous leader contracted the virus, which helps many more individuals to get the point that science promotes: that masks are not just for Halloween.

Our president has trumped the mask doubters.

Peter Zanoni, Mexico

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles