President Trump has proven again that he is a great leader.
It’s not just about jobs, the economy or migration control that I allude to. It’s about his unselfish act of helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. What other person would place their life at risk to lead by example, that is, by not wearing a mask? And as a result, our courageous leader contracted the virus, which helps many more individuals to get the point that science promotes: that masks are not just for Halloween.
Our president has trumped the mask doubters.
Peter Zanoni, Mexico
