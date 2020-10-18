It was disappointing to read the Oct. 12 article about the Bates students being sent home for not following COVID-19 protocols. However, I’d like to give a shout out to the Bates boys and girls cross country teams and coaches for wearing masks while training.
My husband and I have come across them training several times at the Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary. They all wear masks, and they should be commended for their commitment to the safety of our community.
Sandy Paine, Lewiston
