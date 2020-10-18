Sunday, October 18
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The AAA Texas Fall Nationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida State at Virginia
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Kentucky
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi State
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
FISHING
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Final Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MARATHON
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Half Marathon Championships, Gdynia, Poland (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Denver at New England
FOX — Cincinnati at Indianapolis
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Green Bay at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — LA Rams at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna
SWIMMING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Final
Early Monday
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
