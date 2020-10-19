DURHAM — Town officials are warning residents not to open emails from the town after its email system was compromised.

Town Administrator Ruth Glaeser said on Oct. 16, residents began to receive emails from the town that contained file attachments and requests for personal and banking information.

Glaeser, writing from her personal email address due to the hack, told residents to not open any emails from the town office as it “could contain a virus that could spread to your own email account and computer.”

“Delete the email permanently,” Glaeser said.

The email addresses confirmed to be compromised include [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected], though Glaeser said that more could be affected.

Glaeser added that the Durham town office would “never request personal or banking information by email.”

“The town has shut down the email server in question and is working with the town’s IT company, BEK, to investigate and fix this issue,” Glaeser said.

Any updates will be posted on the town website, Glaeser said.

