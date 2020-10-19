GIRLS SOCCER

TURNER — Leah Maheux redirected a cross from Alison Noniewicz for the game-winner and her third goal of the game with 6:31 left to lift the Hornets (3-1) past the Saints, 3-2, on Monday.

Noniewicz and Emma Chiasson set up Maheux on her first two goals in the first half. Avery Gravel matched her with two goals to send the game into halftime tied.

Carlie Leavitt made eight saves in goal for the Hornets while Alyssa Hart stopped 11 shots for the Saints.

Telstar 6, Dirigo 0

Macie Hallett notched a hat trick in the first half as the Rebels cruised past the Cougars in Dixfield.

Karen Marshall added a goal to give Telstar a 4-0 lead at halftime. Molly Perreira and MacKenzie Elliot scored in the second half for the Rebels, who outshot the Cougars 28-4. Tori Bellegarde made 24 saves for Dirigo while Morgan Zetts stopped all four shots she faced in net for Telstar.

Lewiston 4, Oxford Hills 2

Lilly Gish and Leah Landry scored in the second half as the Blue Devils (3-3) doubled-up on the Vikings (1-1-1) in South Paris.

The teams were knotted at 2-2 at halftime with Lewiston’s Julia Paquette and Charlotte Cloutier matching Oxford Hills’ Bella DeVivo’s pair of goals. Celia Melanson and Ella Kellogg had assists for Oxford Hills.

Gemma Landry made 22 saves in net for the Devils. Cassidy MacIsaac and Elizabeth Hallee combined for 17 saves for the Vikings.

Windham 4, Gray-New Gloucester 0

The Eagles (3-0) got goals from four players in a win over the visiting Patriots (3-4).

The Eagles led 2-0 at halftime on early goals by Elizabeth Talbot and Abbey Thornton. Sarah Talon and Molly Black added goals in the final ten minutes. Talbot, Emma Millett and Rylee Pepin each had assists, and Eliza Trafford made two saves for Windham.

Ivy Abrams stopped 17 shots for the Patriots.

BOYS SOCCER

Buckfield 4, Dirigo 1

The Bucks (1-2) scored three times in the second half to break away from the Cougars (0-1) in Dixfield.

Kaleb Harvey, Zach Shields, Caleb Hill and Rick Kraske tallied goals while Gavin Charest made three saves in net for Buckfield. Trenton Hutchinson scored the lone goal for Dirigo while Derek Ducharme turned aside six shots in net.

Leavitt 2, St. Dominic 0

Ryan Thibault and Cooper McGray scored in the first half and Blaine Clark pitched the shutout in net as the Hornets (3-2-1) blanked the Saints (1-5) in Auburn.

Clark made four saves to secure the shutout. Ethan Weston and Kaleb Berube picked up the assists on the goals. Matt Gosselin made 15 saves for St. Dom’s.

FIELD HOCKEY

Brunswick 2, Edward Little 2, 2OT

The Dragons (3-2-1) rallied from a 2-0 first-quarter deficit to tie the Red Eddies (2-3-1) and both teams settled for a draw in Auburn.

Ema Lamontagne and Courtney Larson scored for EL in the first quarter. Hailie Lord scored with one second left in the first half to cut the deficit in half for Brunswick, then Lauren Jacobs added the equalizer late in the third quarter.

Elise Syphers recorded 11 saves in the cage for the Eddies while Hanna Wentworth stopped seven shots for the Dragons.

Lewiston 4, Leavitt 0

Emma Begin had a pair of goals, one coming in each half, to power the offense for the Blue Devils (4-1) as they shut out the Hornets (3-2) at Lewiston.

Melissa Tremblay and Katie Laslie rounded out the scoring for Lewiston with fourth-quarter goals.

Oak Hill 3, Hall-Dale 0

Cassie Steckino had a goal and an assist to lead the Raiders (5-0) to a shutout win over the Bulldogs (0-3) in Hallowell.

Adelle Surette and Julie Mooney also scored goals for Oak Hill while Makiya Culp dished out an assist. Kiara Levesque, Natalie Moody and Sierra Lane combined in goal for the shutout. Kelsey Cormier held down the cage for Hall-Dale with 15 saves.

Yarmouth 6, Gray-New Gloucester 0

Hannah Swift led the way with three first-half goals as the Clippers (4-2) easily got past the Patriots (0-6) at Yarmouth.

Samantha Bailey added a first-half goal for Yarmouth, and Cat Jordan and Lizzie Guertler added goals in the second half.

