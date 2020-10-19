100 Years Ago: 1920

Lewiston-Auburn people are anticipating the pleasure of hearing one of our own, Raoul Dufall, tenor, who will be featured in a concert given in his honor at City Hall, Tuesday evening. Mr. Dufall, youngest concert tenor in the state, has attracted wide attention and highest praise wherever he has appeared. His first public appearance was four years ago, as a student at Edward Little high school, when he completely carried his audience by storm in Portland as soloist at a concert for the Maine teachers, who convened in that city. Since completing his high school course, he has devoted his entire time in voice training studying with Prof. H.W. Hanscom of Auburn and later with Whitney of New York city.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Clarida Roy of 99 Knox St., Lewiston, celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday of this week and is looking forward to several more. Born during the Civil War, she has lived through great changes in the development and mood of America, A baseball fan, she resides with a daughter, Miss Alphonsine Roy. Another daughter, Mrs, Yvonne Bouvier, resides in another apartment in the same dwelling. She believes she is Lewiston’s oldest resident.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Charles A. “Chip” Morrison, former Auburn city manager and state Labor Department chief, has been named president of the Androscoggin County Chamber of Commerce. Morrison succeeds former President Laurie Winsor, who left the Chamber last Friday and Monday began her new position as public relations director with the Auburn advertising and public relations firm Garrand & Co. Morrison, 50, served as Auburn city manager from 1978 until 1947, when he joined the McKernan administration as commissioner of the state’s Administration Department and as State Labor Commissioner.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

