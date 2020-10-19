DEAR SUN SPOTS: Are there services to repair treadmills in the Lewiston-Auburn area? — Sharron, no town

ANSWER: This question is asked in Sun Spots fairly frequently and I have yet to come up with anyone who makes these repairs.

I would start the search by calling the company that produced your treadmill. They should have a listing of those that repair the equipment in the area. Another idea is to call a workout center or gym nearby and ask if they have someone they use when their machines need repair and there are also how-to YouTube videos. Sun Spotters, if you know someone, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I just thought I’d pass along another tip about recycling those older computers. Many have gold parts inside so you may want to pan for some gold in a few of the older models. — Diana, no town

ANSWER: In my research, I read that modern computers manufactured after 1998 have very little gold content in them because most CPUs no longer use solid gold wire bonding technology or gold-plated lids in their packaging.

For older computers, the gold would be in the motherboards and circuit boards. On YouTube, you can find DIY videos on how to extract any gold from your computer or other devices.

According to the website, SD Bullion (sdbullion.com), the insides of newer desk top computers and laptops are thinly layered in gold and have about $10 worth of the precious metal in them while laptops have about $6 worth.

P.S. Of course you will want to have your drive wiped clean before your recycle it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: It really bugs me when people call Canada geese Canadian geese, but my brother insists it’s correct to call them Canadian geese. I told him I was going to ask Sun Spots; so here I am! — Dee, Minot

ANSWER: The short answer is that you are right, Dee. If you and your brother have access to a computer, point him to Wikipedia where you will learn lots of facts about the Canada goose.

People have been calling it the “Canadian goose” forever, so don’t be too hard on your brother. It’s a common misnomer.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for a recipe for Cauliflower Soup that I think was in Taste of Home Magazine. It wasn’t creamy and had chicken broth and grated carrot in it. (I don’t have a computer). — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: I think this may be the one: Cauliflower Soup — Break one medium head of cauliflower into florets. Shred one medium carrot and dice 1 large stalk celery. Place in a Dutch oven or soup pot with 4 cups chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Do not drain.

In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Stir in 3 tablespoons flour, 3/4 teaspoons salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper until smooth. Gradually add 2 cups milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat. Stir in 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese until melted, and add ½ to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, if desired. Stir into vegetables. This makes 6-8 servings.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: