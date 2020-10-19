The New Yorker magazine has suspended longtime staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he exposed himself during a virtual staff call last week over the messaging platform Zoom.

“Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter,” a spokesperson told The Washington Post. Vice.com first reported the suspension Monday afternoon.

The magazine, which has employed Toobin since 1993, did not comment further about the nature of the incident or the length of the suspension. He released a statement that said the incident was a mistake.

He will also be absent from his longtime television home, CNN, which has employed him as chief legal analyst, amid the incident.

“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” a CNN spokesperson said.

Toobin has been omnipresent on the network as a commentator on legal controversies and the Trump administration. A prolific author, Toobin’s latest book is “a real-life legal thriller about the prosecutors and congressional investigators pursuing the truth about Donald Trump’s complicity in several crimes – and why they failed.”

