AUBURN — Androscoggin Bank recently donated $5,000 to the Community Little Theatre to become a member of the Golden Mask Society.
The theater’s goal as a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization is to provide affordable, professional quality entertainment while still contributing to the education, training and experience of those wishing to pursue activities in live theater.
