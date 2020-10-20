Representatives of Androscoggin Bank present a $5,000 donation to Community Little Theatre in Auburn. From left are Eileen Messina of Community Little Theatre, Karen Hayden and Susan Stacey of Androscoggin Bank, and John Blanchette and Charles Morrison with Community Little Theatre.

AUBURN — Androscoggin Bank recently donated $5,000 to the Community Little Theatre to become a member of the Golden Mask Society.

The theater’s goal as a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization is to provide affordable, professional quality entertainment while still contributing to the education, training and experience of those wishing to pursue activities in live theater.

 

