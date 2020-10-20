LEWISTON — The University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn Senior College will present a Food for Thought discussion on cannabis at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Joel Buckman has done classes and short workshops on the medical aspects of cannabis in the past. He will discuss the benefits of cannabis, specifically for senior citizens. The session will be free and open to the public.
Buckman graduated with a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies from Boston University. He has been a leading technology management consultant, founded YourTechnologySolutions Inc. while working at Harvard Business School and has been an adjunct instructor at ITT Technical Institute. In 2013 he founded Strain Doctor LLC, a medicinal cannabis wellness company in Maine. During the summer Buckman enjoys being a NASCAR stock car instructor at the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.
Email [email protected] by noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, and include name and event. A link will be sent the morning before the presentation.
