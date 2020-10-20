LEWISTON — Four workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at d’Youville Pavilion, a physical rehab center and nursing home owned by the St. Mary’s Health System.
All four people — two employees and two outside vendors who worked on site — were asymptomatic and were discovered to have the coronavirus after a regular round of worker testing at the facility came back Monday. All patients and employees were then tested Monday. Those test results are expected to return in a couple of days.
“As far as we can tell, it has been contained,” said St. Mary’s spokesman Steve Costello.
D’Youville has temporarily stopped accepting new patients, transferring residents and allowing visitors.
Costello said St. Mary’s is working with the state Center for Disease Control and contact tracing to find anyone at d’Youville who may have been exposed to the virus. It has also notified families of residents about the outbreak.
The is the first outbreak for d’Youville.
This story will be updated.
