RUMFORD — John Kezal, 89, has been honored for nearly two decades of dedicated service to the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris.

Due to COVID-19, the veterans’ home staff was not able to thank Kezal in person. Instead, he received a plaque and clock through the mail for his outstanding commitment to veterans. Kezal decided to retire due to his age. He will turn 90 on Nov. 10.

He served as liaison at MVH from 2002-12. In 2012, Kezal was appointed to the MVH board of trustees by Gov. Paul LePage and re-appointed by LePage in 2014. He served in that capacity until 2020.

A letter from the Maine Veterans’ Home noted, “Your tremendous work and tireless advocacy for our veterans and families over the years has helped the organization to achieve new heights.” Maine Veterans’ Homes provides care for about 600 veterans and family members.

Kezal, who retired in 1992 after 43 years of service as a paper machine mechanic for the Boise Cascade Paper Group, has volunteered and was a part of many organizations most of his life. “The big thing is I got to meet so many good people. I was just trying to return some of the nice stuff that was given to me over the years. You don’t forget good people,” he said.

Among other activities, Kezal has been a member of American Legion Post 24 for 67 years. He held many offices over the years, including serving as commander in 1983 when the post held its all-time high record of 1,149 members.

Kezal was Rumford’s Citizen of the Year in 2012, the same year he was elected to the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame. He started playing town baseball in Rumford in 1945. He served for 51 years as president of the Monday night Pine Tree League at the now-defunct Oxford Lanes Bowling and Recreation Center in Rumford.

