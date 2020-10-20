Maine reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with three of the cases in Waldo County, the site of a large outbreak linked to a church.

So far, the Brooks Pentecostal Church has been connected to 32 cases of COVID-19, stemming from services between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since Oct. 11, cases in Waldo County have jumped from 80 to 127. Six new cases were reported Tuesday in York County, five in Androscoggin County and two in Cumberland County.

Gov. Janet Mills, Jeanne Lambrew, health and human services commissioner and Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. Shah is expected to provide more details about the Brooks Pentecostal Church outbreak.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,898 cases of COVID-19 and 146 deaths. No additional deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The Maine CDC advises anyone who spent time at Brooks Pentecostal Church or its school, Lighthouse Christian Academy, to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include shortness of breath, coughing, loss of sense of taste or smell, fever, fatigues, headaches and other symptoms.

Videos of recent services show worshippers gathering close together without masks. Indoor gatherings – especially those with more than 50 people, without masks and social distancing – make it easier for the virus to spread.

The outbreak is having a ripple effect in Brooks, as the Republican Journal, a Belfast newspaper, reported on Monday that town officials are reassessing plans for Halloween, a tea fundraiser was canceled and the Brooks Thrift Shop had temporarily closed.

Three people associated with schools at RSU 71 in Waldo County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Republican Journal. One school, Ames Elementary School, has switched to remote learning through Nov. 2.

Meanwhile, the statewide seven-day average of daily new cases was 34.6 on Tuesday, compared to 34 two weeks ago, and 28 a month ago.

This story will be updated.

