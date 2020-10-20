John Patrick has been a driving force behind the representations in Augusta of northern Oxford County towns for the last quarter century, and especially District 115, representing his hometown of Rumford, and Roxbury, Sumner, Woodstock and Milton Township.

This experience in Augusta makes him the best candidate to represent District 115. John understands the struggles of the working families and retired people who are trying to hold onto their homes and make ends meet during these difficult times.

John will bring this strong work ethic to Augusta. He won’t have to spend two terms trying to find his way around the comings and goings of working across the aisle and lawmaking. His valuable insight into the ways of Augusta will ensure that he will be ready on day one to start representing “all” the people of District 115.

To ensure good quality representations in Augusta, I will cast my vote for John Patrick on Nov. 3.

Malcolm Gill, Dixfield