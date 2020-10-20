NEW GLOUCESTER – Beatrice Hines Chamberlin, 100 years old, of New Gloucester passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020 with loving family by her side. Bee was born on July 20, 1920, the daughter of Peter Hines and Annie (Edwards) Hines.

Bee was married to Herbert Chamberlin on May 15, 1940. Beatrice was a lifelong residence of New Gloucester.

She attended school in New Gloucester and was the Salutatorian of her class. She attended two years of business school. She worked as a secretary at McIntire Insurance and Oliver Stores in New Gloucester.

During Bee’s long healthy life of 100 years she never had a driver’s license.

Bee loved the outdoors and her gardens and was a birdwatcher and loved her birds. She looked forward to the balloon festival every year and going on long rides with Larry. She also enjoyed helping out with the Strawberry Festival. She was always there at any time for anyone in need. She would love to talk and reminisce to all about her experiences through her lifelong journey.

Bee was passionate about history, country music and was an avid reader who liked to read books and the Sun Journal, she had the biggest heart and was the hardest worker and the toughest lady around. She was very frugal and lived a simple life. She was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Bee is survived by her son Bruce Chamberlin of New Gloucester; her six grandchildren, Diana Elwell, Peter McDonough, Heidi Mullison, Samantha McDonough, Shellie Harrison and Bobbi Jo Yurrita; 13 great-grandchildren; 25 great- great-grandchildren; and Larry Smith’s family.

She was predeceased by her husband Herbert Chamberlin; parents Peter and Annie Hines; daughter Jean Moulton; sisters Mable Moore and Doris Fogg; her longtime companion Larry Smith; and her childhood dog (Buster).

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Androscoggin Home, Health and Hospice for the Special care they gave Bee.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Lower Gloucester Cemetery.

Memorial Donations

may be made to:

New Gloucester

Fire and Rescue

385 Intervale Rd.

New Gloucester, ME 04260

« Previous