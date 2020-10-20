AUBURN – Dawn Marie (Greene) Lehnus, 77, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was born in Hartford, Conn. Dec. 29, 1942 to Mona K (Curry) Greene and Lt. Col Donald I Greene.Dawn was predeceased by both her parents and her daughter Lorice Lehnus McGill.She is survived by her husband Benjamin I. Lehnus of Auburn; her son Douglas Muich of San Diego, Calif., daughter Donna Noel of Lewiston, daughter Deanne Muich-Michaud and husband Tom Michaud of Auburn, daughter Lisa Arnold and husband Charles of Lowell, Mass.; brother Col. Steve Greene and wife Cheryl of Willoughy, Ohio; granddaughter Holland Michaud and fiance Shane Howley of Auburn, and grandson Myles Noel of Northfolk, Va. Family is holding private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please take the time to tell someone “I Love You” today

