MONMOUTH — Last summer Theater at Monmouth took a leap into the 21st Century, launching the Fairy and Folk Tales for Families Streaming Series. This series featured videos of TAM’s Family Shows and Page to Stage Tour productions based on beloved stories from Classic Children’s Literature. This fall, TAM launched Plays of Futures Passed, streaming productions from previous TAM Summer Rep Seasons and Fall Shows.

The Plays of Futures Passed Series features four more of TAM’s favorite productions, giving audiences a chance to experience a bit of live theater from the safety of their homes. TAM’s producing artistic director explained the series’ mission, “We’ve heard from so many patrons that they miss gathering together to experience the magic of classic plays come to life onstage. The Fairy and Folk Tales for Families Series was such a hit that we decided to bring out some of our mainstage classics once a month for the rest of the year.”

The series kicked off with Gilbert & Sullivan’s hilarious musical farce, “The Pirates of Penzance,” premiering Sept. 18 to 24, followed by Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the Henry James classic, “The Turn of the Screw,” Oct. 23 to 29. In November the feature will be TAM’s 2020 Shakespeare in Maine Communities production of “Measure for Measure” Nov. 13 to 19, and finally, it’s time for tea and tweets in Daniel Elihu Kramer’s “[email protected],” a modern retelling of Jane Austen’s beloved novel, Dec. 18 to 24.

“[email protected]” and “The Turn of the Screw” will be streamed through Broadway on Demand’s ShowShare. A link to book tickets is available on TAM’s Facebook and website. Once purchased, patrons will receive the link to rent the show for 48 hours once it’s started just like other streaming services.

“Measure for Measure” will be streamed via YouTube and tickets can be purchased through the theater’s website and the link will be provided via email. “Measure for Measure” tickets are $25; and for ShowShare productions, tickets are $20 with a service charge of $5.95. For more information, visit http://theateratmonmouth.org/plays/plays-of-futures-passed.

“The Pirates of Penzance,” produced in fall 2018, was directed by Adam P. Blais with music direction by Rebecca Caron. Gilbert and Sullivan’s hilarious farce is packed full of sentimental pirates, bumbling British Bobbies and improbable paradoxes. Join the band of swashbuckling buccaneers, Victorian maidens and the delightful “model of a modern Major-General” for a rollicking romp set in the seaside resort of Coney Island in 1927.

“The Pirates of Penzance” features John Anker Bow as Major General, Mark Cooper as Pirate/Sergeant, Caitlin Diana Doyle as Ruth/Isabelle, Candice Handy as Pirate King, Trevor Latez Hayes as Samuel, Billy Hutto as Frederick, Karen Lipovsky as Edith, Mackenzie Richard as Kate, and Laura Whittenberger as Mabel. Lighting design is by Jim Alexander; costume design, Michelle Handley; set design, Rew Tippin; stage managed by Katie Mosier; and props master, Rebecca Richards.

“The Turn of the Screw: by Henry James was adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, produced in the summer 2015 and directed by James Noel Hoban. A young governess is left to care for two recently orphaned children in a lonely English manor. She begins to see the specters of the former governess and her lover haunting the children and embarks on a macabre journey to save their souls. But what if the ghosts aren’t real?

This production of “The Turn of the Screw” features Marlowe Holden as the Governess and Jacob Sherburne as the Man. Set design is by Jim Alexander; costume design, Sera Bourgeau; lighting design, Stephen Jones; sound design, Rew Tippin; stage managed by Katie Moshier.

Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” was filmed this fall and directed by James Noel Hoban. Shakespeare’s strikingly current play speaks powerfully about impossible moral choices in the story of the novice Isabella, whose faith is tested when her brother is sentenced to death for impregnating Juliet out of wedlock. When the outwardly virtuous Angelo propositions Isabella in exchange for Claudio’s release, she must consider whether upholding her holy vows is worth her brother’s life.

This production was filmed to stream to schools for the 2020 Shakespeare in Maine Communities program. It features Kevin Aoussou as Lucio/Abhorson, Thomas Campbell as Claudio/Barnardine/Servant/Friar Peter, Hannah Daly as Juliet/Pompey/Boy, Paul Haley as Escalus/Friar Thomas/Provost 3, Henry Hetz as Angelo/Provost 1, Erica Murphy as Isabella, Casey Turner as Mariana/Francisca/Mistress Overdone/Provost 2/Messenger, and Ashanti Williams as Duke Vincentio and Gentleman. Scenic design is by Daniel Bilodeau; lighting design, Jim Alexander; costume design, Michelle Handley; and stage managed, Aaron Louque.

“[email protected]” was produced in the summer of 2018 and directed by Janis Stevens. Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy fall in love all over again — in this romantic deconstruction of Austen’s novel. Playfully reinvented with modern-day characters literally stepping off the page to blog, google and tweet, this homage to one of the world’s most popular love stories is delivered with humor, wit and just a little sass.

“[email protected]” features Katie Croyle as Elizabeth Bennett, Amber McNew as Jane Bennet/Caroline Bingley/Lydia/Mary/Lady Catherine/Georgiana/Jane Austen, Marshall Taylor Thurman as Mr. Darcy/Mr. Collins, Bibi Mama as Mrs. Bennet/Charlotte/Mrs. Gardiner/Miss de Bourgh, KP Powell as Mr. Bennett/Mr. Bingley/Sir William/Footman/Doctor/Mr. Wickham/Mr. Gardiner/Colonel Fitzwilliam. Set design is by Stacey Koloski; lighting design, Jim Alexander; costume design, Jonna Klaiber; sound design, Rew Tippin; and stage managed, Shelby Connolly.

For more information on the theater, call 207-933-9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

« Previous

filed under: