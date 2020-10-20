The Rumford Historical Society is again selling its pictorial calendar for 2021. Because the board is aware of the financial difficulty that COVID-19 has posed, the price has been reduced to $5 a calendar. The calendars are available at Bartash’s Gift Shop on Congress Street and at the Historical Society Archives on the second floor of the Town Hall. For those who wish a calendar be mailed, an additional postage fee will be added to the selling price. Mail orders may be placed by calling the Archives from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays at 207-364-2540. HS President Jane W. Peterson is reviewing the calendar.