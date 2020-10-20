(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 20
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 1, Irun to Arrate. Eibar, 107 miles, (taped)

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at KT

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Samsung at KT

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Nashville SC

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD FAS vs. Managua, Preliminary Round, San Salvador, El Salvador

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds —

