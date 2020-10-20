|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, October 20
|CYCLING
|1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 1, Irun to Arrate. Eibar, 107 miles, (taped)
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at KT
|5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Samsung at KT
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage
|8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Nashville SC
|10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD FAS vs. Managua, Preliminary Round, San Salvador, El Salvador
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds —
