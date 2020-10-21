I can vividly remember my Mother telling us about her childhood during the Great Depression. Those were really difficult times, jobs were scarce, food was grown at home, canning vegetables was the norm, chickens were raised as a protein source. Our country is experiencing times that could be considered close to what my Mother recalled. Interesting to me is that Depression Era recipes are making a comeback! You can buy cookbooks with recipes and a history of what it was like to feed a family during the Great Depression. We aren’t back there yet and hopefully won’t be, but thinking about what our earlier families experienced puts a different spin on things. Here’s a recipe to help remind us of those days. This is a simple dish I occasionally make because my husband LOVES it and it reminds me of my Mother’s kitchen. Bon Appetit!

Rita’s Hot Dog Casserole

Ingredients:

1 Package hot dogs (Maine red dogs are best!)

1 medium size onion, chopped.

Several tomatoes chopped or a large can chopped tomatoes.

Large potatoes, skins on for baking.

Prepare:

With a sharp knife, slit hot dogs end to end, leaving them whole. Place in a large casserole dish. Add chopped onions. Pour tomato mixture overall. Salt and pepper, garlic to taste. Cover and bake alongside potatoes, 50 minutes. Serve hot over cut up baked potatoes. YUM!

