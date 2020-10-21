I can vividly remember my Mother telling us about her childhood during the Great Depression. Those were really difficult times, jobs were scarce, food was grown at home, canning vegetables was the norm, chickens were raised as a protein source. Our country is experiencing times that could be considered close to what my Mother recalled. Interesting to me is that Depression Era recipes are making a comeback! You can buy cookbooks with recipes and a history of what it was like to feed a family during the Great Depression. We aren’t back there yet and hopefully won’t be, but thinking about what our earlier families experienced puts a different spin on things. Here’s a recipe to help remind us of those days. This is a simple dish I occasionally make because my husband LOVES it and it reminds me of my Mother’s kitchen. Bon Appetit!
Rita’s Hot Dog Casserole
Ingredients:
1 Package hot dogs (Maine red dogs are best!)
1 medium size onion, chopped.
Several tomatoes chopped or a large can chopped tomatoes.
Large potatoes, skins on for baking.
Prepare:
- With a sharp knife, slit hot dogs end to end, leaving them whole.
- Place in a large casserole dish.
- Add chopped onions.
- Pour tomato mixture overall.
- Salt and pepper, garlic to taste.
- Cover and bake alongside potatoes, 50 minutes.
- Serve hot over cut up baked potatoes. YUM!
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Constitutional Comedy
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
OTIS FCU donates $5,000 to Jay Historical Society
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Literacy Volunteers plan annual meeting
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
UMF Visiting Writers Series features virtual reading
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
BBB Warning: The Flyest Kicks, LLC, doesn’t deliver the goods