Drive-thru supper to benefit Seminarian Fund

LEWISTON — In an effort to support men discerning the Lord’s call to the priesthood, Holy Family Council 10019, Knights of Columbus, will host a special drive-thru supper from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the parking lot of Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St.

All proceeds from the supper will benefit the Diocese of Portland’s Seminarian Fund.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $4 for children under 10. There will be no advance sales. The supper will feature smothered beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls and apple crisp.

The Diocese of Portland has seminarians studying at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland; Theological College at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.; Saint John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts; and Our Lady of Providence Seminary in Providence, Rhode Island.

For more information about vocations in the Diocese of Portland, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations. For details on the supper, call Maurice at 207-592-0074 or Brian at 207-576-6288.

Loaves and Fishes to hold holiday fair

LEWISTON — Loaves and Fishes will hold a holiday fair at the new bingo location at the Carriage House, 1119 Lisbon St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25.

The 15 vendors and crafters present will practice all COVID-19 rules implemented. There will be a raffle table and 50/50. All process go to Loaves & Fishes to help those in need.

For more information, call 207-241-0712.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club to meet

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club, Durham, Freeport and Pownal, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Acacia Masonic Lodge, Rte. 136. Members should note the new location.

Masks and social distancing are required. New members are always welcome. The club meets each month from September to April.

For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188/713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

Literacy Volunteers to conduct annual meeting

FARMINGTON — Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset counties (LVFSC) will hold the annual meeting, free and open to the public, from 4:15 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at one of the three LVFSC learning center locations: Farmington, Livermore Falls and Phillips. It will be live on the internet using the ZOOM platform.

The meeting will feature videos of poetry readings by this year’s poetry contest winners and tributes to members of the community for their special contributions this year. The regular business of annual reports and election of directors and officers will be conducted.

If planning to attend, call 207-500-3131 or email [email protected] For more information visit the LVFSC website at westernmaineliteracy.org.

American Legion to host curbside bean dinner

SABATTUS — The Harry J. Conway Post 135, American Legion, will hold a curbside bean dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, with pick-up at 40 Island Road.

This is a preorder meal at $8 a person, which will include beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, rolls and dessert. Call ahead to order at 207-375-5052.

The dinner will benefit the American Legion Post 135 projects. COVID19 restrictions will be in place.