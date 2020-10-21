SABATTUS — Police released the identifies of the two drivers who were seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Route 126 near the intersection of Route 9.

Investigators’ preliminary investigation showed a 2013 Subaru Outback driven by Matthew Byras, 44, of Litchfield was headed east and crossed the centerline of the highway, also known as Sabattus Road, and struck a westbound 2008 Volvo sedan driven by Shayla Getchell, 22, of Wales.

Byras had to be freed from his car by firefighters, police said.

Both drivers were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for evaluation and treatment. A spokeswoman at the hospital said Wednesday that Byras and Getchell were listed in fair condition.

The crash was reconstructed by a member of the Lewiston Police Department due to the severity of the injuries, Davies wrote.

The crash remains under investigation. The exact speeds of the vehicles haven’t been determined.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not come forward is urged to call Sabattus Police Department at 207-375-6952.

Related Headlines Two seriously injured in Sabattus crash

« Previous

Next »

filed under: