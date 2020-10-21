Recent Coverage

8 mins ago How to avoid signature problems when you vote absentee Maine law requires local election officials to match the signature on your absentee ballot application to your absentee ballot.

8 mins ago Signed, sealed and delivered: How ballot drop boxes work Dozens of Maine cities and towns have installed secure absentee ballot drop boxes to help voting go smoothly.

8 mins ago November election may test Maine’s ballot supply Polling places can get permission to photocopy ballots if supplies run low, but that will slow the count because copies can't be fed into tabulating machines.

8 mins ago How do I fill out my ranked-choice ballot? Here's what you need to know about ranked-choice voting, which only Maine will use in the presidential election.

8 mins ago How do I vote early in Maine? Here's what you need to know if you want to vote early by absentee ballot and avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

8 mins ago When political mail gets personal: How do they know that about me? Some mailings about absentee balloting, including a recent one from the Maine Democratic Party, raise questions about access to voting records.

8 mins ago Disabled voters have multiple ways to cast ballots in Maine Efforts to improve voting access for Mainers with disabilities range from a new online system to a new guide for families and caretakers of residents living in long-term care.

September 30 Some voters second-guessing their decision to cast absentee ballots Many are asking what they should do if they change their minds about whether to vote absentee or vote in person.

September 29 Election clerks will process absentee ballots early, but won’t count votes until polls close With a record number of voters requesting absentee ballots, some want to know when those votes actually get counted.

September 24 Some voters fear being ‘purged’ at the polls. Should you? Maine's system for removing voters from official lists has been criticized in the past, but state officials say they no longer follow those procedures.