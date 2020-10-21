WALES — Winthrop came from behind to to defeat Oak Hill 3-2 in overtime in an MVC field hockey contest Wednesday.

Brooklyn Gagnon finished a feed from Maddie Perkins for the game-winning goal for the Ramblers with less than two minutes remaining in overtime.

The Ramblers forced OT with a late penalty corner late in the fourth quarter. Trailing 2-1, Winthrop was awarded a penalty corner with two seconds to play in regulation. Oak Hill stopped the Ramblers’ first shot, but a foul on the second set up Winthrop with another corner. Lindsay Letourneau sent the ball across cage to an open Bella Littler, who fired the equalizer into the cage.

Perkins scored earlier in the fourth quarter to cut Winthrop’s deficit to 2-1. Oak Hill took a 2-0 lead in the first half on a pair of unassisted goals by Adelle Surette in the second quarter.

Raiders goalie Natalie Moody finished with six saves, including four in overtime.

GOLF

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, POLAND 1: Poland’s Brody Keefe was the low medalist, shooting a 49 in a match against Cape Elizabeth at the Purpoodock Club.

Cape Elizbeth won the team stroke competition 219-234.

Charlie Whitney (54), Angus Fiutak (54), Luke Carignan (58) and Andrew Miller (62) won individual matches for the Capers.

BOYS SOCCER

LEWISTON 2, LEAVITT 0: Ivan Domingues and Khalid Hersi each scored a goal for the Blue Devils (6-0) in their home win over the Hornets (3-3-1) in Lewiston.

Domingues goal came off a Mohamedamin Nur corner kick.

Yahya Heri had two saves on the night for the Blue Devils.

SACOPEE VALLEY 6, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Erik Fossum and Connor Meggison each scored twice for the Hawks (1-0-1) in a victory over the Falcons (1-1) in Rumford.

Kaleb Cox opened the scoring for Sacopee Valley. Thomas Brearley also contributed a goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

TELSTAR 5, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3: Morgan Zett’s hat trick lifted the Rebels to a win over the Falcons in Rumford.

Aiyana Chartier contributed a goal and two assists and Makenzie Elliot added a goal for Telstar.

Courtney Therrien scored a pair of goals and Alice LeDuc had another for Mountain Valley. Ali Legere finished with two assists and Sarah-Jane Koch set up one goal in the loss.

OAK HILL 2, ST. DOM’S 1: Audrey Bauer scored with 40 seconds left in the first overtime after receiving a pass from Anna Beach to give the Raiders a win over the Saints in Auburn.

Beach scored a goal of her own to tie the game for Oak Hill in the second half.

Jessie Zimmerman scored St. Dom’s in the opening half off an assist by Avery Gravel.

Paige Gonya made three saves for the Raiders, while Alyssa Hart stopped 11 shots for the Saints.

CROSS COUNTRY

EL, LEWISTON AT OXFORD HILLS: Payton Bell of Edward Little won the three-school girls KVAC race with a time of 28:34.7 at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway.

Coming in second was EL’s Kaelyn Langlois (28:37.6), while Oxford Hill’s Willow Adler (29:28.1) came in third and Lewiston’s Koral Morin (30:30.3) took fourth.

The Red Eddies defeated Oxford Hills 21-34 in the team competition. Lewiston didn’t have enough runners to score as a team.

Ellis Slover of EL won the boys race with a time of 21:22.9, followed by Levi Whynot (22:09.4) of Oxford Hills. Lewiston’s Adam Bilodeau (22:10.2) finished in third.

Girls Team Scores

Edward Little 21, Oxford Hills 34, Lewiston ns.

Girls Individual Results

1. Payton Bell EL 28:34.7 2. Kaelyn Langlois EL 28:37.6 3. Willow Adler Oxford Hills 29:28.1 4. Koral Morin Lewiston 30:30.3 5. Jade Martel-Bixby Oxford Hills 30:52.1 6. Emily Quennel EL 30:54.2 7. Lily Vincent EL 31:06.4 8. Molly Vincent EL 31:22.1 9. Kaylynn Johnson Oxford Hills 32:07.3 10. Kamryn Grover Oxford Hills 33:12.2 11. Taylor Haggerty Oxford Hills 33:42.9 12. Johanna Corey EL 34:41.7 13. Caroline Sheets Oxford Hills 36:12.8.

Boys Team Scores

Oxford Hills 28, Lewiston 49, Edward Little 54.

Boys Individual Results

1. Ellis Slover EL 21:22.9 2. Levi Whynot Oxford Hills 22:09.4 3. Adam Bilodeau Lewiston 22:10.2 4. Isaac Roy Oxford Hills 23:00.6 5. Cody Roy Oxford Hills 23:09.1 6. Feysal Abdirahaman Lewiston 23:30.1 7. Quinn Hartnett Oxford Hills 23:41.2 8. Damon Dewitt Lewiston 23:42.5 9. Weston Hartley El 23:56.7 10. Andrew Whynot Oxford Hills 24:07.6 11. Cooper Hall Oxford Hills 24:17.0 12. Henry Swift Oxford Hills 24:17.3 13. Jaden Ouellette EL 24:25.5 14. Josh Cabral Oxford Hills 25:24.7 15. Gavin Golder Lewiston 26:32.2 16. Landon Cougle El 26:53.8 17. Payton Sherbinski Oxford Hills 27:24.6 18. Gabe Despradel EL 27:30.9 19. Devin Smith El 27:37.4 20. Ayden St. Laurent Oxford Hills 27:54.8 21. Jabreel Muhammad-Aceto Lewiston 29:20.1 22. Cooper Dunn El 30:09.6 23. Dawson Joseph Oxford Hills 31:25.4 24. Cole Ward Lewiston 32:26.8 25. Brandon Lynch Lewiston 32:54.7 26. Donovan Sanborn Oxford Hills 34:06.5 27. Elgin Physic Lewiston 34:21.3 28. Zackery Braun Oxford Hills 37:24.7.

