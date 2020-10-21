Never has it been more important to re-elect Rep. Jim Handy to the Maine House of Representatives (District 58).

He has been one of the most effective legislators Lewiston has ever elected. He is not extreme in his views, and he always puts Lewiston first.

Voters in Lewiston have a choice for state representative: to elect an effective leader such as Rep. Jim Handy, or choose someone who has no firsthand knowledge about the legislative process or what it means to find common ground.

Given these especially difficult times, I will put my faith in a proven leader. I will vote for Rep. Jim Handy to the Maine House.

Jan O’Brien, Lewiston