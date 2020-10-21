Liliana Tripp is a first grade home schooler. As part of a community lesson, she will be collecting cans and non-perishables for the Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry.
She will be asking neighbors in her area during the week of Oct. 26-30. There will also be a container outside her house at 64 Rabbit Valley Road in Oxford for donations to be dropped off from Oct. 19-30.
Laura McCann Tripp, Oxford
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sally Timberlake Powell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Clayton G. Hiltz
-
Encore
Looking Back on Oct. 21
-
Connections
Pine Street neighborhood banners in place
-
Connections
Silver Star presented to George Laplante family in Legion ceremony