Liliana Tripp is a first grade home schooler. As part of a community lesson, she will be collecting cans and non-perishables for the Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry.

She will be asking neighbors in her area during the week of Oct. 26-30. There will also be a container outside her house at 64 Rabbit Valley Road in Oxford for donations to be dropped off from Oct. 19-30.

Laura McCann Tripp, Oxford

