LISBON — Two threatening messages sent to Lisbon High School caused school officials to close school early Wednesday, according to Principal Susan Magee.

A letter from Magee sent to parents and students at around 1 p.m., only describes the messages as “threatening,” and states that local and state police are investigating.

“This is an ongoing investigation but (the school) determined to end the school day early as a result,” Magee writes.

Anyone with any information about the threats should contract Magee, who said she will provide more information later today.

The decision to close school early Wednesday follows an alert Magee sent to parents Tuesday about a threat found in a bathroom.

Lisbon police posted on their social media page Tuesday afternoon that there was “graffiti observed inside the school making reference to a terrorizing matter.”

The post notes that police and school administrators investigated, “and have at this time found the comment to be without any validity or substance.”

Magee noted in the letter Tuesday that the school takes the safety of its students and staff seriously.

“To alleviate some anxieties, over the next few days, we will be increasing the amount of police presence in and around the building,” Magee wrote Tuesday,

Lisbon police stated Tuesday that anyone with information about that incident can relay information anonymously by visiting lisbonme.org/police

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: