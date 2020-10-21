For me, September and October have not been the friendliest months. In September, allergies turned into a sinus infection. It was kind of weird being sick in the autumn. I usually reserve that adventure for February.

Feeling recovered, when my girlfriend invited me to go hiking last week, I said, “Sure!” At the top of Round Top Trail, in Belgrade, Maine, we took photos of the Belgrade Lakes and had a snack. The hike down went well until I let my guard down and missed seeing a cleverly hidden stump sticking up about three inches, just enough to catch the tip of my boot and catapult me three feet. My landing resulted in muscle and tissue injuries, as well as a nasty concussion. Recovery has been challenging for this “girl on the go” who is entirely not good at the whole resting thing!

Who knew that concussions heal better when specific nutrition guidelines accompany rest? I indeed didn’t.

The first thing, of course, is maintaining hydration. I’m not great at remembering to drink water, but give me the right incentive, and I’m all in!

Eat more protein! Unless you know me, you’ll find it crazy that I had inherently known to reach for extra protein. A study posted in the US National Library of Medicine National Institute of Health (NIH) suggests “branched-chain amino acid therapy for traumatic brain injury.” Meats, beans, nuts, and fish are all great sources of branched-chain amino acids.

Omega-3 is good for overall health. Based on suggestions in studies posted in the highly respected NIH database, Omega-3 is good for recovery of neurons sustained in concussions. Fatty fish, flax and chia seeds, and soy, are omega-3 options. Regularly, I also take Shaklee Omega-3 as a supplement.

Some NIH studies suggest antioxidants may improve neural functioning. I didn’t locate any scientific studies relating antioxidants to concussion recovery. However, I’m always looking for incentive to feed my love for dark chocolate, blueberries, beets, and red cabbage so why not indulge!

I look forward to a full recovery while following doctor’s directions, a healthy attitude, and targeted nutrition.

filed under: