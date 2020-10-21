LEWISTON – Rita M. Mynahan, 94, formerly of 72 Tampa Street and the St. Mary’s Residence, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Montello Manor in Lewiston. Rita was born in East Livermore on May 21, 1926, the daughter of George W. and Serena O’Brien Riordan.

She graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1944, and from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1947, where she made many great friends. Rita worked as a private duty nurse, and then went on to work at Androscoggin Home Health Agency.

In 1948 she married Joseph L. Mynahan, and they had two sons, Timothy J. and Daniel T. Mynahan. Rita loved to spend time at her favorite place, the family’s camp on Androscoggin Lake (especially on her birthday), and looked forward to spending the holidays with her family, especially her two grandchildren, who she was extremely proud of, and her four great-grandchildren, who she adored.

She is survived by her son, Tim and wife Linda C. “Suzy” Mynahan, their children Jenny Abeles and her husband Stephen, their two children Conor and Quinn, T.J. Mynahan and his wife Jewel, their two children Lola and Arielle; and her son, Dan and his wife Linda M. Mynahan.

Besides her parents, Rita was predeceased by her husband Joe; brothers, Joseph, James, O’Brien, Patrick, Peter, and Hugh Riordan, and sisters, Jane Riordan and Rose Orcutt.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Montello Manor for the great care she received there. At her request, there will be no visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church, with all standard pandemic restrictions. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice Services.