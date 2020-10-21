Bobbie Jo Noyes and Axel Annis watch Noyes’ son, Derek Ducharme, play goalie for the Dirigo Cougars during the varsity soccer game against Mt. Abram in Dixfield on Wednesday. Noyes and Annis joined David and Aprelle Callender as the only spectators allowed to sit in the grandstands because they were parents of the two seniors on the team. Ducharme and David Callender were recognized during “Senior Night,” which allowed their parents to attend the game during the COVID-19 pandemic. Noyes said that typically, even the parents of seniors have to watch from outside the fence because of COVID-19 precautions. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo