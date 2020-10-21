police log

Charges

Lewiston

• Keaton Fitzherbert, 22, of 5 Fairlawn St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on Bates Street.

• Daniel Cash, 43, of 1 Buckley St., on a charge of criminal trespass, 3:54 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

• Dominic Ouellette, 19, of 684 Canton Point Road, Canton, on two counts of assault and on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Dave’s Place, Sabattus Street.

Auburn

• Jonathan Beaudette, 26, of 130 Oxford St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:07 p.m. Tuesday at Great Falls Plaza.

Androscoggin County

• Derek Cobb, 60, of 120 South Livermore Road, Livermore, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 6:47 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

