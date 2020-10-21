A Texas woman died of COVID-19 while she was on board a Spirit Airlines flight heading home to Dallas from Las Vegas in late July, officials said this week.

The Spirit flight left Las Vegas on the evening of July 24, bound for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and was diverted to Albuquerque en route because the woman was unresponsive, according to Stephanie Kitts, a spokeswoman for Albuquerque International Sunport. The woman was dead by the time she arrived, Kitts said.

The woman has not been identified, but the Dallas County Judge’s office, which first disclosed her death, said she was in her 30s and had an underlying medical condition.

Airport managers in Albuquerque did not learn until later that the woman was infected with the coronavirus, so the case was handled as a typical medical diversion, Kitts said. Officials in Dallas County only added the woman to their toll of deaths from the virus on Sunday.

“She expired on an interstate airline flight, and did have underlying high risk health conditions,” the county said in a new release updating its tally.

It’s unknown how many people where on the flight or whether they were notified they might have been exposed to the virus.

Nearly 11,000 people have been exposed to the coronavirus on flights, the CDC says

The CDC has said it has investigated some 1,600 cases of people who traveled while they posed a risk of spreading the coronavirus, identifying 11,000 people who were potentially exposed. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the agency investigated the case of the woman who died on the Spirit flight.

Kitts said the New Mexico Office of Medical Investigator, which handles unusual deaths in the state, responded to the airport. The office could not be reached for comment.

Officials in Dallas initially said the woman died in Arizona, a detail that was widely reported, before confirming that she actually died in New Mexico.

While it appears to be an extreme case, the woman’s death was disclosed as airlines continue to try to convince potential passengers that flying is safe during the pandemic. Trade organizations have stressed that there have not been confirmed cases of people catching the virus on planes in the United States and that only a few cases have been documented globally.

Nevertheless, passenger numbers continue to be down considerably from normal times as businesses curtail travel and some states impose quarantine requirements on travelers.

Unprecedented vaccine trials on track to begin delivering results

In a matter of weeks, one of the most closely watched human experiments in history will start to report early results, with data on prospective coronavirus vaccines possibly coming this month or in November from the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the biotechnology company Moderna.

Amid the turmoil, chaos and misinformation that have defined the U.S. response to the pandemic, progress toward a vaccine, or vaccines, has been steady, reassuring and scientific. Political meddling has so far been largely deflected. Drug companies, working closely with the U.S. government and fueled by an infusion of more than $10 billion of taxpayer money, have developed, tested and scaled up a half-dozen potential vaccines at unprecedented speed.

And on Thursday, independent advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will convene their first full-day meeting to lay the groundwork for their coming consequential deliberations on whether to recommend specific vaccines for public use. Those votes are not binding, but the FDA typically follows the recommendations of its advisory committees.

“Going from where we were in January and February – where we are going to be hit by this tsunami – to very likely having a vaccine, or more than one vaccine, that is proven safe and effective within a year, is staggeringly impressive, and would only have happened with strong and effective federal action,” said Robert Wachter, the chair of the department of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco.

Read the full story.

Week-long event at North Carolina church linked to 50 coronavirus cases

At least 50 coronavirus cases have been linked to a week-long convocation at a North Carolina church, prompting health officials to urge attendees and close contacts to self-quarantine.

All of the infected people attended at least one event at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte, Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington said Monday at a public meeting. Five of the people with confirmed cases live at an independent-living residence for seniors, he said.

Washington encouraged anyone who participated in the convocation from Oct. 4 through Oct. 11 to get a coronavirus test and to monitor themselves for symptoms. Additionally, he said 75 close contacts of the 50 known infected people are being advised to quarantine.

Health officials have asked church leaders not to host any gatherings in the coming weeks because authorities are unsure how far the virus has spread. Testing has not been available at the church because leaders are not interested in hosting a testing site, Washington said.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County has nearly doubled in the past week, according to Washington. Nearly 32,000 infections and 337 deaths have been confirmed in the county since the pandemic began.

Pope Francis stops wearing mask, despite surging infections

ROME — A day after donning a face mask for the first time during a liturgical service, Pope Francis was back to his mask-less old ways Wednesday despite surging coronavirus infections across Europe and growing criticism of his behavior and the example he is setting.

Francis shunned a face mask again during his Wednesday general audience in the Vatican auditorium, and didn’t wear one when he greeted a half-dozen mask-less bishops at the end. He shook hands and leaned in to chat privately with each one.

While the clerics wore masks while seated during the audience, all but one took his mask off to speak to the pope. Only one kept it on, and by the end of his tete-a-tete with Francis, had lowered it under his chin.

Vatican regulations now require facemasks to be worn indoors and out where distancing can’t be “always guaranteed.” The Vatican hasn’t responded to questions about why the pope wasn’t following either Vatican regulations or basic public health measures to prevent COVID-19.

Francis has faced sharp criticism even from his most ardent supporters and incredulousness from some within the Vatican for refusing to wear a mask.

U. of Michigan hit with emergency stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 spike. But the football team will play on.

As health officials in Washtenaw County, Mich., recorded hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, they found a common thread: the University of Michigan campus, where officials have blamed students ignoring coronavirus restrictions for the rising infections.

On Tuesday, local health authorities issued an emergency stay-at-home order for the entire campus in Ann Arbor, Mich., mostly restricting students to their residences unless they’re getting food, doing an essential job or going to class.

Athletics, though, are exempt — meaning that the Wolverines’ football team will keep preparing for a road game in Minnesota on Saturday and an Oct. 31 home opener against Michigan State University. Although Michigan Stadium won’t feature a large crowd, some officials worry the home game will fuel new cases anyway due to Spartans fans traveling to Ann Arbor and Michigan supporters getting together for watch parties.

‘Unprecedented’ speed and intensity of lockdown responsible for New Zealand’s success, researchers say

The “unprecedented” speed and intensity of New Zealand’s response to the coronavirus in recent months has set it apart from all other countries, according to a recent article in the Lancet that highlights some of the lessons to be learned from the island nation’s success.

New Zealand announced its border restrictions before confirming its first local case of COVID-19 and before being advised to do so by the World Health Organization, the study notes.

Authorities in the country have seen ups and downs in their fight against the virus, facing their most recent challenge on Wednesday, when they confirmed a small new cluster of cases linked to a port worker who had tested positive over the weekend. Two of his contacts have since also tested positive.

Some 23 more coronavirus cases were also confirmed Wednesday among travelers who recently arrived in New Zealand and are being isolated in official quarantine facilities.

It remained unclear how authorities would respond to the latest local transmissions, which tend to be more worrisome to officials than cases among quarantined travelers.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a landslide reelection in what many saw as a resounding show of support for her handling of the pandemic.

Within 15 days of confirming its first case in early March, the country entered lockdown. That swift response paid off: In two weeks, the number of cases being reported each day had dropped substantially, and most new infections were being discovered through contact tracing.

The study’s authors, drawn from universities and scientific institutes across New Zealand, point out that the country started out at an advantage: It has a centralized health system, an emergency management system accustomed to dealing with disaster in the form of frequent earthquakes, and was still in the middle of summer when the pandemic began, which meant that it didn’t have to simultaneously deal with a seasonal flu. But it also had the strictest lockdown in the world, as judged by Oxford University’s Government Response Stringency Index, and moved faster than other countries like Italy, Australia and Britain to ramp up restrictions.

New Zealand has reported just 25 coronavirus-related deaths to date, giving it one of the world’s lowest fatality rates.

Eastern European countries continue to see record levels of new cases

Bucharest, Romania — Romania hit an all-time high Wednesday with 4,848 positive coronavirus cases as authorities carried out a record number of tests.

Romania reported 37,025 coronavirus tests, the highest so far. It added 69 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The rate of infections over the past 14 days passed the threshold of three people per 1,000 in 255 localities nationwide, all of which entered the “red scenario,” according to data from Romania’s Emergency Services Department.

In the red scenario, masks are mandatory in all public venues and restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas are closed. Schools are shut down schools and switch to online learning.

Romania has reported 191,102 coronavirus cases and 6,065 confirmed deaths.

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgaria hit a record level of 1,336 new coronavirus infections, the health ministry reported on Wednesday.

New restrictive measures are starting Thursday with mandatory mask-wearing outdoors. Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said wearing protective masks, along with social distancing and frequent disinfection, will slow the spread of the virus by about 30 percent and help prevent overwhelming the health system.

According to official reports, 71 doctors and other medical staff have tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of infected medics to 1,622.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev reportedly cut short a visit to Estonia on Tuesday because of contact with a coronavirus-positive person. Upon his return to Sofia, Radev showed reporters a negative test result and his office announced Wednesday that he tested negative for a second time.

The Balkan nation of 7 million people has 31,863 confirmed cases and 1,019 deaths.

WARSAW — Poland has reported a new record for daily coronavirus cases after conducting a record number of virus tests.

The country on Wednesday reported 10,040 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths. There were 60,000 tests performed in 24 hours.

Authorities in large cities are taking steps to turn conference halls into temporary COVID-19 hospitals, and the city of Krakow is planning to reopen a disused hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

Polish lawmakers are debating legislation that would give more funds to medics and temporarily exempt them from legal responsibility for mistakes that take place while treating people for COVID-19.

The country of some 38 million has almost 203,000 total cases, including about 3,900 deaths.

Parts of northern England put on tightest restrictions

LONDON — The South Yorkshire region of northern England is being placed under the country’s tightest restrictions to curb the coronavirus — joining a densely populated swathe of the country where the measures have already been imposed.

Sheffield Mayor Dan Jarvis said the Tier 3 restrictions will come into force on Saturday. He said local authorities had struck a deal with the British government on financial support for the area to accompany the measures.

“We all recognize the gravity of the situation and have taken the responsible route to ensure we save lives and livelihoods, and protect our (health service),” Jarvis said.

Under the new rules, pubs have to close, people are barred from mixing with members of other households and travel in and out of the area is discouraged.

The measures have caused tension between Britain’s Conservative government and local authorities in northern England, which has the country’s highest infection rates.

On Tuesday the government imposed the same restrictions on Greater Manchester, the U.K.’s second-biggest urban area.

Britain has had Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with almost 44,000 confirmed deaths.

