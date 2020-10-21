DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Saturday afternoon, Oct. 17, I did a week’s worth of grocery shopping at Hannaford. I had my infant son with me and he was a bit fussy. A really nice woman came beside me and told me she remembered having to take her children shopping with her and how difficult it could be. She was very sweet. When I went to check out, the cashier told me my groceries had been paid for. I’m not positive, but I really think it was the woman who spoke to me. Her act of kindness is appreciated more than she could ever know. Most importantly, her encouraging words helped me to realize even more that even though I had to take my baby into the store with me, we are safe and well and have people in our lives who love and support us. — No name, no town

ANSWER: This is a beautiful message you shared. Thank you for reminding us about what’s important. God bless this person who took the time to speak to you and was so generous in sharing her abundance with you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Please give us the list of stylists who do in-home haircuts. — Cindy, no town

ANSWER: The hair stylists I have in my Rolodex are Linda Therrien (576-3081) and Lynn Eberhard (782-1271 and 754-9805-cell). You may also want to call SeniorsPlus at 8 Falcon Road in Lewiston (795-4010) and ask if they know of others.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Recently I saw that there is a website where Mainers can write their stories about their experiences during COVID-19 and read what others have written. I tried to find the site on the internet but didn’t have any luck. Do you know what it is? — Dolores, Farmington

ANSWER: There may be more than one site, but the one I do know about is the Maine Memory Network at mainememory.net/my mainestories. The website encourages people to write by saying, “During this unprecedented time, please consider sharing your stories about how you, your family, and community are experiencing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Be a part of history and help preserve your experience for future generations. We also seek stories about the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, polio epidemic, AIDS crisis, or other instances when your community responded to challenge.

You can type your story, make a video, record audio, and upload photographs on the Tell My Story page. After a quick review, we’ll post it online.”

If you like to read about “the way things used to be” this is a fantastic resource that is very user-friendly.

My Maine Stories is also a platform for sharing other recollections about Maine. These stories might include your Maine experiences, memories of your family, ancestors, or town; your work life, or the impact of a historical event in Maine on you or your family. It helps to show that our connections to Maine and our experiences matter. Once your story is submitted, it will be reviewed then posted to the site.

This is a wonderful opportunity to share and to read what others have to say. The website is also a good place to look if you are researching a particular topic about Maine.

