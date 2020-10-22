The AFCI Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) program continues to evaluate COVID safety precautions as it pertains to our traditional rides program. We do not anticipate serving riders for several months – until the CDC signals that it is safe to do so. We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause. Community Concepts may be able to get you to important appointments; their service is not free, however. FMI: https://www.ccimaine.org/i-need-a-ride.

We have instituted a N2N call program. Some of our members are calling friends and neighbors to check on their wellbeing in these troubling times. We offer useful information about area services and very friendly voices to just chat with. If you or someone you know would like a one-time call or occasional calls, leave a message on our N2N number: 824-4444.

You may help our local Food Pantry continue its valuable services by contributing through Sunday River’s fund-raising effort: https://blog.sundayriver.com/food-pantry-donation-challenge/?fbclid=IwAR09q8hbJxkoQBVUxgLYR8x9Df8qe4SF36iJCAGnuTz–0GKpsekqib1OOo.

The resort is matching up to $5,000 in cash donations to the Bethel Food Pantry from now through Giving Tuesday on December 1, 2020. A generous donor has committed another $5,000 match for donations during this time, bringing their total fundraising goal to $20,000.

There are additional pandemic-related services available. Seniors Plus advertises help: https://www.seniorsplus.org/news

Remember that you may use the AFCI Resource Directory to locate a wide variety of general services both in our community and across the state. There are two ways of accessing it. We’ll send you a pdf copy if you email us at our new address: [email protected] Or you can link to our website: http://www.agefriendlybethel.org/directory-of-local-services.html.

The Mahoosuc Area Broadband Committee is gathering information from residents and businesses through surveying, mapping and testing internet speeds to help them understand the service currently available and where and how it needs to be improved. You may go to www.mainebroadbandcoalition.org/speedtesting-link to see what your speed is. And you may complete a survey about your internet service at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N7HG2DM.

filed under: