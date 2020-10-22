AUBURN—The Androscoggin County grand jury handed up the following indictments in July:

Omar Jafar Abdirahman, 21, 163 Bates St., 201, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Feb. 15.

Melanie Abrams, 40, 1 Shannon St., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Feb. 24.

Patrick Roy Alexander Jr., 41, 14 Union St., 1st floor, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release on Feb. 16.

William Beasley, 18, 62 Harvard St, two counts of robbery on Feb. 24.

Benjamin J. Berube, 32, 65 Furbush Road, Sabattus, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Feb. 13.

Roger G. Briscoe III, 42, 59 Main St., Jay, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Jan. 20.

Jordan Bunting, 22, 134 College St., Lewiston, reckless conduct with a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking and aggravated forgery on April 24.

Kyle Corson, 28, 94 Northern Spring Drive, Poland, assault on Jan. 1.

Jamii Dabson, 34, 249 Beach 15th St., R-207, Far Rockway, N.Y., aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal forfeiture on Feb. 24.

Kenneth Drake, 28, transient, theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest on Feb. 1.

Corey Emery, 28, 163 Bates St., 10, Lewiston, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief and violation of condition of release on April 12.

Philip R. Gagne, 31, 35 Bradley St., 3R, Lewiston, tampering with a witness or informant, domestic violence assault and obstructing report of crime or injury on Feb. 3.

Timothy J. Gill, 74, transient, violation of sex offender registration and violation of condition of release on Dec. 1, 2019.

Casey A. Graham, 34, 209 Lincoln St., Lewiston, aggravated forgery on Dec. 18, 2019.

Stephen C. Gurney, 34, 54 Blake St., 7, Lewiston, aggravated assault on March 16.

Robert E. Hamilton, 42, 209 Lincoln St., Lewiston, robbery and theft by unauthorized taking on April 13.

Joseph Hastings, 25, 30 Nichols St., Lewiston, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Feb. 4.

Caleb M. Hupper, 30, 13 Tessier Road, Livermore, burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, criminal mischief, domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release on Feb. 19.

Shain R. Johnson, 38, 28 Pearl St., Lewiston, receiving stolen property on Dec. 10, 2019.

Shain R. Johnson, 38, 28 Pearl St., Lewiston, receiving stolen property on Dec. 26, 2019.

Travis D. Johnson, 41, 118 Walnut St., 4, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Feb. 26.

Joshua A. Kirschmann, 36, 701 Quaker Ridge Road, Leeds, theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 22, 2019.

Samuel J. Kleinberg, 25, 30 So. Merrill Lane, Hartford, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal operating under the influence and failure to report accident on Dec. 23, 2019.

Christopher J. Kyajohnian, 44, 601 Woodman Hill Road, Minot, assault and violation of condition of release on April 1.

Jeffrey M. Laflam, 22, 30 West Main St., 1st floor, Greene, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release on Feb. 22.

Joshua M. Lavine, 44, 121 Paris Hill Road, Buckfield, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on May 10.

Devin C. Leonard, 27, 230 Bartlett St., Lewiston, two counts aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release and criminal forfeiture on Jan. 21.

Karie Ann Lessard, 28, 11 Shirley Ave., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Feb. 13.

Karie Ann Lessard, 28, 11 Shirley Ave., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Feb. 12.

Karie Ann Lessard, 28, 11 Shirley Ave., Lewiston, robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, violation of condition of release and criminal mischief on March 11.

Karie Ann Lessard, 28, 11 Shirley Ave., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on June 4.

Trevor Lund, 33, 209 Jordan Road, Mechanic Falls, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Feb. 29.

Zaquan Mccarvin, 37, 215 Cozine Avenue, Brooklyn, N.Y., unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture on Jan. 27.

Michael P. Moore, 36, 787 Stackpole Road, Durham, domestic violence assault and operating after revocation on March 17.

Patrick L. Murico, 27, 121 Spring St., 4, Auburn, two counts violation of condition of release on Feb. 26.

Patrick L. Murico, 27, 121 Spring St., 4, Auburn, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on May 29.

Patrick L. Murico, 27, 121 Spring St., 4, Auburn, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release and criminal forfeiture on Jan. 30.

Keith H. Nurse, 60, 14 Montello St., 2, Lewiston, operating after revocation and violation of condition of release on Feb. 9.

Williams T. Rawlings, 27, 32 Hampshire St., Auburn, robbery, theft by unauthorized taking, assault, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on April 28.

Michael R. Redfield, 31, PO Box 353, Naples, theft by unauthorized taking, unlawful possessions of scheduled drugs and unauthorized use of property on Feb. 26.

Shane M. Rines Sr., 46, 6 Dakin Road, Turner, receiving stolen property and violation of condition of release on Jan. 24.

Christopher D. Sauinier, 37, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on Jan. 27, nine counts of burglary of a motor vehicle on Jan. 27 and 28 and Feb. 1, criminal mischief on Jan. 27. and attempted on Jan. 28.

Jennifer A. Shaker, 31, 315 Pine St., 2nd floor, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Feb. 24.

Alyssa Shope, 29, 183 Frost Hill Road, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking and operating after revocation on Feb. 21.

Nathaniel P. Smith, 34, 6 Laurier St., 2, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking, refusing to submit to arrest, unsworn falsification and violation of condition of release on March 24.

Jeremy M. St. Hilaire, 36, 48F Sanborn Road, Sabattus, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, misuse of identification and violation of condition of release on Dec. 27.

Ryan Stinchfield, 35, 245 Sawyer Road, Greene, operating after revocation, operating without a license and violation of condition of release on March 18.

Clifton Thomas, 25, 1620 Dr. Martin l. King 3C, Bronx, N.Y., two counts domestic violence assault on Feb. 7 and 24, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a firearm, threatening display of weapon and domestic violence terrorizing on Feb. 26.

Jeremy W. Thompson, 47, 67 Brown Road, Mechanic Falls, burglary and two counts of theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 10, 2019.

Eric J. Warren, 33, 22 Hillside Estate Drive, Greene, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on April 14.

David R. Wilson, 26, 315 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, criminal operating under the influence and operating after revocation on Jan. 18.

Benjamin York, 26, 132 Lake St., Auburn, two counts aggravated forgery and criminal operating under the influence on Oct. 19, 2019.

Bryan Peabody, 25, 116 Hampshire St., 3, Auburn, intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder on June 3.

