AUBURN—The following indictments were handed up by an Androscoggin County grand jury in August:

Fuad Abdi, 22, 191 Pine St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal operating under the influence and violation of condition of release on Feb. 14.

Dwayne L. Adams, 48, 92 Howe St., lst Floor Read, Lewiston, operating after revocation and operating without a license on June 15.

Daniel Amuso, 36, 868 Churchill St., Pittsfield, Mass., aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Feb. 2.

Edward E. Barbioni Jr., 37, 77 Knapp St., 3, Jay, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal mischief on May 24.

Marciel D. Bates, 31, 20 Franklin St., Augusta, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Feb. 12.

Scott Call, 23, 130 College St., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on March 25.

Christian Cavallo, 48, 271 College Road, 5, Greene, robbery, violation of a protective order and domestic violence assault on March 6.

Daniel R. Chamberland, 31, 197 Bartlett St., 5, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on May 1.

Joshua D. Chase, 30, 145 Walnut St., 2, Lewiston, domestic violence assault.

Bradford Christy, 43, 11 Noble St., Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence terrorizing on May 24.

Walter Coleman, 64, 54 Blake St., 2, Lewiston, operating after revocation and violation of condition of release on March 11.

Ryan P. Cronkhite, 36, 2409 Haines Corner Road, Livermore Falls, operating after revocation on Jan. 5.

