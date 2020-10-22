NORWAY — Looking for a place to sell your Crafts or Gifts? Norway Grange is looking for vendors and crafters to rent spaces at our “Christmas Fair” on December 5, 2020. Rentals are $15.00 for 8 foot table and space. Set up Friday December 4, 5-8 p.m. Book your reservation now as space is limited. FMI contact: Christine Hebert 207-743-5277/ 207-595-6007
