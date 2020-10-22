NORTH WATERFORD — The North Waterford Church is welcoming trick-or-treaters on Halloween with a Trunk A Treat party from 6:00-7:30 p.m. All are welcome to bring your vehicle and snacks to give out, and set up in the parking lot of the church, off Route 35 opposite Melby’s Eatery. Feel free to dress up, decorate your vehicle, celebrate…and bring the kiddies! Please note that we will be following CDC guidelines for social distancing, and wear a mask…perhaps decorated for Halloween! For more information, please call Milly Millett at 583-2822.

