Change of meeting date for snowmobile club

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club of Durham, Freeport and Pownal has had a change of meeting date. The club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Acacia Masonic Lodge, Rte. 136. Masks and social distancing are required.

New members are welcome. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188/207-713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

Annual Halloween Activity planned at Region 9

MEXICO — The third annual Region 9 Halloween Activity will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Region 9.

The 4 to 6 p.m. event has been modified due to COVID-19.

Families are invited to drive through a pathway of Halloween activities, remaining in their vehicles and following the marked route. At the end of the drive, participants will receive a Halloween goodie bag.

Parents can help them plan for the number of goodie bags they need by going to the Region 9 Facebook page and letting them know how many children in the family plan to attend.

Food pantry in need of donations

AUBURN — The High Street Food Pantry has an ongoing need for the following items: peanut butter, canned vegetables, soup, canned pasta, canned meats, canned fruit, dry cereal, baking goods, soup, crackers and toilet paper. Drop off donations at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave. Items may be left in the parking lot entry way any morning Monday through Friday. Call the church office at 207-782-3972 for more information..

Church calling for warm winter clothing donations

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church is asking for donations of clean, warm winter coats, jackets, boots, mittens, hats and blankets. The community has needy families and homeless.

Drop off donations at the church, 439 Park Ave. Items may be left in the parking lot entry way any morning Monday through Friday. For additional information, call the church office at 207-782-3972.