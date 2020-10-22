I am writing to encourage voters in Auburn and Minot to vote for Laurel Libby for the state House of Representatives. I have seen her and her husband John putting up signs, going door to door and talking to — and more importantly, listening to — the constituents.

Ms. Libby believes that being elected is the most effective way to help solve the difficult problems that affect the people of Maine. She understands we are all frustrated with the current status quo.

Her background as an ICU nurse, federal disaster team member, and small business owner give her unique perspectives to understand how important it is to listen to what patients, customers, or constituents are saying. Her concern is for the future of her loved ones, as well as all the people of Maine.

I encourage the voters of District 64 to vote for Laurel Libby on Nov. 3.

Derek Kutasi, Auburn