If you are a fan of country music then you know the name Loretta Lynn. Bet you never pictured Loretta Lynn looking like this.

The feline Loretta Lynn is a beautiful, medium hair cat. She is stunning to look at and a pleasure to be around. This Loretta Lynn can’t sing, but she will purr with contentment when she is feeling loved.

Loretta Lynn doesn’t want to be the coal miner’s daughter. She would like to be the star in your home. If you have a lap she can sit on she is ready to make beautiful music with you.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

