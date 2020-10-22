NEWRY — Last month, Sunday River Resort announced that it would match up to $5,000 in donations to the Bethel Food Pantry through Giving Tuesday (December 1, 2020). A generous donor has committed another $5,000 to match donations during this time, bringing the total fundraising goal to $20,000.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, read about Sunday River’s Food Pantry Donation Challenge and called the Bethel Food Pantry immediately. Rather than allowing their single contribution to meet the resort’s match, effectively ending the fundraiser, they offered to join the resort in matching donations for the duration of the challenge instead. To date, the Food Pantry has received nearly $3,000 in additional donations as a result of the challenge.

Sunday River invites those who are able to contribute to take the following steps:

• Visit BethelFoodPantry.org/#donate

• Enter the contribution amount, select “Honorable/Memorable” in the drop-down menu, and note “Sunday River Challenge” as the reason. This is an important step for the match process.

• Follow the prompts to complete your donation.

Contributions may also be made by check and donated goods are accepted as well.

Since mid-March, communities across the country have been grappling with many of the challenges associated with COVID-19, including food security. During this time, Sunday River has supplied over 6,000 meals to people in need throughout the greater Bethel region, and has donated funds to help keep the shelves of the Bethel Food Pantry stocked.

