Music education in Bethel faces two problems: isolation and numbers. Listening is a fundamental part of music education. There aren’t many nearby concerts. (It’s said, probably correctly, that you can attend a concert every day of the year in New York City.) The nearest professional orchestra performs in Portland; performers are typically a key source of instrumental teachers.

Ensembles require enough musicians; talented if possible, but in any case willing to work hard. Even a modest but balanced orchestra, band, or choir will stretch Bethel’s human resources. Hopefully, Telstar and Gould will collaborate. When the numbers still aren’t there, Bethel musicians will need to travel and join ensembles elsewhere.

Bigger school districts offer possibilities. Churches with organists/choir directors are often looking for recruits. Community musical groups wax and wane; even when flourishing, they need additional players.

Orchestras and choirs are scarcely all it’s about. From duets to octets, there’s music from every era and genre for every imaginable combination of instruments and/or voices. (One of the great chamber ensembles of the last century was the Benny Goodman Trio.) Local collaboration and organization can make all kinds of music. And Bagaduce Music, in Blue Hill, will lend scores and parts for a very reasonable fee.

Recorders aren’t just for tootling teenies. They’re inexpensive instruments that are part of a vibrant early music culture, with music for any number of players, and any level of difficulty.

College music departments (faculty and students) are a great potential resource. USM, Farmington, Bates, and Bowdoin all have music departments. Free or inexpensive concerts, and perhaps discussion with the players, before or after. And advanced students looking for opportunities to teach, coach, conduct. Some classes for woodwinds or brass, strings or voice could be arranged, small ensembles organized and led.

Maine has luthiers (makers of stringed instruments). A visit to or from one could broaden our musicians’ horizons. Students should gather when the piano tuner calls: there’s always something to learn from someone who makes a living from intonation.

All or some of this will require a modest travel budget, creativity, and a lot of organizing and commitment. It’ll be worth it.

In school and college David R Jones played in concert, marching, and jazz bands, and formed a brass quintet.

